You Can Now Get Football Formation Earrings
Want to show your support for the World Cup without learning the offside rule?
Get yourself a pair of football formation earrings.
Soccer earrings #comingsoon , based on soccer formations. . 4-4-2 diamond, this is an attacking formation with two central defenders and two full-backs completing the defensive line. In the midfield, there is a holding midfielder at the base of the diamond, two central midfielders at its sides and a central attacking midfielder on its top. Two strikers up top completing the formation. Most teams play with three or sometimes just two central midfielders, so the four central midfielders in the 4-4-2 diamond system allows a team to outnumber most opponents in the centre while retaining the threat of two strikers up top. #saskiadiez #pearljewelry #pearlearrings #danglingearrings #soccerjewelry #worldcup
Saskia Diez Atelier from Munich is the brains behind the new designs, which're created using 18-karat gold and freshwater pearls to represent the 11 different players on the field.
You can take your pick of eleven different styles of the earrings, depending on which soccer formation you prefer.
SOCCER jewels, 3-4-3. 11 styles of earrings, based on 11 different soccer formations each of them defining the position of 11 players that are one team. Each player is represented by a pearl, the connections between them are golden. 3-4-3, a preferred soccer formation of Barcelona and AC Milan in the 1990s, that evolved from the 4-3-3. It looks very offensive, with only three players left to defend in front of the goal. However, midfield and backline can work well together on defence, especially when the ball is near their goal. Materials are 18karat gold & freshwater pearls. Will be launched at FANATIC MOMENTS POP UP SHOP during Pitti Imagine Uomo, curated by Markus Ebner. #saskiadiez #pearljewelry #soccerjewelry #worldcup #pearlearrings #fanaticmoments
However at €400 a pop, you might be better off just getting a football scarf instead.