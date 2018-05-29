Want to show your support for the World Cup without learning the offside rule?

Get yourself a pair of football formation earrings.

Saskia Diez Atelier from Munich is the brains behind the new designs, which're created using 18-karat gold and freshwater pearls to represent the 11 different players on the field.

You can take your pick of eleven different styles of the earrings, depending on which soccer formation you prefer.

However at €400 a pop, you might be better off just getting a football scarf instead.