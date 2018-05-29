Ok then

Want to show your support for the World Cup without learning the offside rule?

Get yourself a pair of football formation earrings.

Saskia Diez Atelier from Munich is the brains behind the new designs, which're created using 18-karat gold and freshwater pearls to represent the 11 different players on the field.

You can take your pick of eleven different styles of the earrings, depending on which soccer formation you prefer.

 

SOCCER jewels, 3-4-3. 11 styles of earrings, based on 11 different soccer formations each of them defining the position of 11 players that are one team. Each player is represented by a pearl, the connections between them are golden. 3-4-3, a preferred soccer formation of Barcelona and AC Milan in the 1990s, that evolved from the 4-3-3. It looks very offensive, with only three players left to defend in front of the goal. However, midfield and backline can work well together on defence, especially when the ball is near their goal. Materials are 18karat gold & freshwater pearls. Will be launched at FANATIC MOMENTS POP UP SHOP during Pitti Imagine Uomo, curated by Markus Ebner. #saskiadiez #pearljewelry #soccerjewelry #worldcup #pearlearrings #fanaticmoments

However at €400 a pop, you might be better off just getting a football scarf instead.