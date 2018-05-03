President Michael D Higgins is a national treasure.

He has even been immortalised as a cleverly named tea cozy called a 'Michael Tea Higgins' and it feels like the man can never put a foot wrong.

These are just class. Anyone for Michael Tea Higgins 😀 pic.twitter.com/0b9zIi82Ob — PadraigMacLochlainn (@PadraigMacL) January 5, 2017

Every now and then pictures emerge which highlight the fact that our lovely president is not the tallest man on earth.

So imagine what it looks like when he walks out to greet a bunch of gigantic rugby players.

It looks photoshopped!