This week Dermot & Dave asked the nation, 'What's your favourite Christmas ad?' and you voted in your thousands.

There were heaps lots of votes for this adorable Dennys ad:

While there was outrage when the Budweiser ad with the horses fell behind in the polls.

We discovered that we are a nation of suckers for the Guinness ad with the snow but there was no coming close to the eventual winner.

The little girl meeting Santa in her sitting room for Kelloggs Cornflakes scooped first place and can now be crowned Ireland's favourite Christmas ad.

It's a good one in fairness!