It's none other than Billions star Damian Lewis!

Spotted here on the set of a movie based on disgraced former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.

Be the Damian Lewis halfway dressed to play Rob Ford you wish to see in the world pic.twitter.com/QVfJZezsxt — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) April 24, 2018

Here he is in a photo taken by Canadian entertainment website e-talk on-set of the movie called Run This Town about the embattled former Mayor who passed away after his well publicised battle with booze and drugs (he was the guy caught on camera).

Here is the real Rob Ford:

Here is what he usually looks like pictured with Billions co-star Malin Akerman: