If your name is Muireann O'Connell and the song is 'Time Of Your Life' by Green Day then the answer is "JESUS, YES!!!"

That song takes her right back into that exact moment when a classmate was desperately trying to nail the chords so they could play it on the last day.

To this day, she gets Song PTSD.

Thankfully, most of you have much happier memories of your grad songs!

Here's a selection of your best. Do any of these take you right back?

Vitamin C - 'Friends Forever'

Take That - 'Never Forget'

Kodaline - 'Ready'

The Cranberries - 'Dreams'

'Dog Days Are Over' - Florence And The Machine

S Club 7 - 'Reach For The Stars'

Oasis - 'The Masterplan'

Natasha Beddingfield - 'Unwritten'

Savage Garden – 'Affirmation'

The Rembrandts - 'I'll Be There For You'