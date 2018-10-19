Ah sure lookit, isn't that it!

It's a BIG WEEK for Dermot & Dave, the boss has only gone and put €10,000 behind Ah Sure Lookit!

That's right, the first person to correctly guess what 'D is S' means - banks themselves €10,000.

It couldn't be simpler, guess the words, win the cash.

Just tune in from 9AM weekdays to Dermot & Dave for your chance to walk away with 10K.

Here's what we know it's NOT:

Dermot is Stunning ❌

Dave is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ❌

Now you get the gist, make sure you're listening to the lads with your own guesses ready to go, and you could be pocketing a life-changing €10,000.

Here here for a full list of our T&Cs.

Dermot & Dave, weekdays from 9AM on Today FM.