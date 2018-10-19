Ah Sure Lookit Is Now Worth A Whopping €10,000
Ah sure lookit, isn't that it!
It's a BIG WEEK for Dermot & Dave, the boss has only gone and put €10,000 behind Ah Sure Lookit!
That's right, the first person to correctly guess what 'D is S' means - banks themselves €10,000.
It couldn't be simpler, guess the words, win the cash.
Just tune in from 9AM weekdays to Dermot & Dave for your chance to walk away with 10K.
Here's what we know it's NOT:
Dermot is Stunning ❌
Dave is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ❌
Now you get the gist, make sure you're listening to the lads with your own guesses ready to go, and you could be pocketing a life-changing €10,000.
Here here for a full list of our T&Cs.
Dermot & Dave, weekdays from 9AM on Today FM.