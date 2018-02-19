The spectacular Block Rockin Beats LIVE show is rolling into Galway town this March, do you fancy joining us for one unforgettable show?!

The super sound and amazingly talented Declan Pierce and The Hit Machine Drummers are bringing a night of ridiculously good tunes to “Halo” nightclub, Galway on Thursday March 1.

If you love music, drums, beats, and fancy seeing your favourite dance anthems performed by real tribal drummers, then you will love this show.

Declan has been busy working with one of the best production teams in Ireland and a full troop of drummers to bring you a live stage set you won't forget.

You’ll never see more drums on one stage at one time with a DJ!

This show is bursting with energy. It’s raw, tribal and jammed with the biggest dance anthems of all time.

Think The Prodigy – Breathe, Underworld – Born Slippy and Faithless – Insomnia and you'll start to get the idea, and afterwards Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy will be keeping her lit well into the small hours of the morning.