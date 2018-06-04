Dermot + Dave will be broadcasting live from Center Parc in Woburn this coming Thursday. To celebrate, Today FM have teamed up with Center Parc to give our listeners the chance to experience Center Parc in the UK before they open their doors in Ireland in 2019.

Center Parcs is due to open its 400-acre Longford Forest Resort in Ireland in July 2019. It’s the first holiday park of its type in Ireland and will feature luxurious lodges and spacious accommodation. At the heart of the resort will be a Subtropical Swimming Paradise, set to be Ireland’s biggest and most impressive water park and crucially, will be a toasty 29.5 degrees all year round.

What’s the prize:

You and your family have a chance to experience Center Parcs first– we’ll give you a three bedroomed woodland lodge in one of our UK resorts for a relaxing Autumn Break. To help you on your way, we’ll give you €1,000 to get you there and £500 to spend on activities and restaurants on-site.

All you need to do is listen in to Dermot + Dave to find out today’s keyword and fill in the form below…