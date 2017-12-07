The smell of a real Christmas tree, with it's lights twinkling in the window.

Tiny patches of air showing up on the glass as you pressed your face against the window, desperately trying to catch a glimpse of the man in the big red suit before your mam and dad sent you to bed.

The anticipation you felt as you left out some milk and a carrots on the mantlepiece, thinking about that year's biggest toy and the fact that it would be yours in the morning.

There was nothing more magical than Christmas eve when you were a child.

The Must Have Toy may have changed from year to year but the magic certainly stayed the same.

Back in the 1980s it was all about Rubik's Cubes and Transformers.

For once nerds ruled the world and the faster you could complete a Rublix Cube the cooler you were.

Cabbage Patch Kids were also a must-have toy in the 80s as was the batman batmobile and the AMAZING Sylvanian Families set.

While in the 90s Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles topped children's Santa lists around the world, as did Gameboys, Barbie dolls, Tamagotchis and who could forget everyones favourite furry friend - Furby?!

More recently the toys that have captured children's imaginations include Bratz Dolls, Iggle Piggle from In the Night garden, the High School Musical Dance Mats (EVERYONE who was anyone had one of these bad boys) and Beyblades, the 2003 take on the Yo-Yo!

While Rublix cubes and Tamagotchi's will have our hearts forever, these days nothing beats the feeling of unwrapping a new phone, or ridiculously good speakers or amazing headphones on Christmas morning.

