Whether it’s the first tooth, epic dribbling or the chomp on the teething toy- we understand teething is painful. That is why we've partnered with Calpol who are trying to celebrate the fun side of things.

All this week on Dermot & Dave we are giving you the chance to win a €1,000 holiday voucher by asking you to guess who the famous 'Little Characters' are.

So now for the fun stuff!

Each day between 9AM-12PM we'll be playing out a sound from a famous (little) character and will ask you to guess who exactly it is. Each day you will have a chance of winning a €1,000 holiday voucher for you and your family.

Each day we will give you a new sound and if you guess correctly, you could be chosen at random by the show to win. To enter, simply listen out for the famous voice and text 'Calpol' with your answer and details to 53102.

For chances to win more great prizes and for the opportunity for your child to be the next Calpol Facebook Campaign Star why not show us those cute gappy grins by uploading your pics to littlecharcterscompetition.ie