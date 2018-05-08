Today FM has teamed up with Mastercard and Priceless.com to give not one but two Today FM listeners the chance to win the ultimate travel experience with Dermot & Dave.

Every morning from 8th May to the 17th of May Dermot & Dave will host their Mastercard Mystery Quiz (Mon-Fri, 9am – 12noon).

If you’d like to take part, then listen daily for your cue to text PRICELESS to 53102.

Every day, the daily winner will receive a €500 Mastercard pre-paid card to treat themselves to a priceless travel experience and then on Friday 18th, two lucky listeners will have the chance to swap that for something very special…

What can you win?

Well… that’s the mystery. Dermot and Dave each have an amazing holiday to give away with thanks to Mastercard and Priceless.com and they want you to choose theirs.

We can’t tell you where the lads will send you, but we can promise it will be a priceless trip.

Sure that’s half the fun, but what can we tell you?

Well, since you’ve asked nicely, each trip includes the following:

Flights and transport to a far-flung luxury destination

€250 travel allowance

5 nights, 5* accommodation at your surprise destination

2 indulgent activities, with decadent dinners

€1,000 spending money

So have your bags packed and your passports at the ready for an indulgent decedent break away that money can’t buy!

So what’s the catch?

There isn’t one! You just need to trust us that you’ll make memories to last a lifetime and you need to be available to attend a finale in Dublin on 18th May.

Tune into Dermot & Dave, weekdays 9am-12 noon to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.

Don’t forget to visit www.priceless.com where as a Mastercard cardholder you can access exclusive experiences in your home city and cities around the world. Your Mastercard makes it possible, you make it Priceless.