What better way to kick off your June Bank Holiday weekend than with a special Dermot & Dave LIVE show from the Kilkenny Cat Laughs festival.

We want you to join us on Friday 1 June for a brilliant morning of live comedy, with more than a few surprises thrown in on the day.

Here is the important info you need to know:

We need you at Langton House Hotel, 69 John Street, Gardens, Kilkenny for 09:30am

You must be over 18 and great craic!

Maximum of 2 tickets per person

Once you have registered here, we will contact you with your ticket information.

This is going to be a two hour comedy extravaganza, simply register for your tickets by filling in the form below, but be quick, we're limited to 300 tickets and once they're gone, they're gone!

