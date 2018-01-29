If you're a fan of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, you'll know that Iano and the crew are out on the side of an Austrian mountain for the 19th Annual Topflight Today FM Ski Trip. You can tune into the show every morning from 7am for all the craic from Ian and the 600 strong crowd but.....you can go a bit further.

SKIAN DEMPSEY IN KIRCHBERG! And he brought his Dempsey’s Den jumper along for the trip! #Todayfmskitrip2018 pic.twitter.com/09QrqCFr8u — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 28, 2018

We're going to fly one lucky listener and a friend out to be a part of all the action and that could be YOU! If you are free to travel on Wednesday and your passport is in date, you can enter the competition and you could be in Kirchberg by Wednesday night, singing along to Picture This and partying with all the gang!

All you have to do is tell us why you deserve to be here by recording your own version of Ed Sheeran's hit 'Perfect' and send it to us. To give you a bit of a steer on what it might sound like, researchers Shauna and Stew recorded a version each and....... well, the standard is low.

Get those answers to us before midday on Tuesday the 30th of January (tomorrow).

You can email them to us on breakfast@todayfm.com.

Trust us, it's worth the effort...