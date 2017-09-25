Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds soar into the slipstream of exhilarating new album, Who Built The Moon? to play a series of UK and Ireland arena dates starting in April 2018, including shows at The SSE Arena, Belfast on May 9th & 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday May 10th.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, 29 September from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

But some of you won't have to worry about that as Ferg has a pair of tickets to give away each day for the smart soul who comes up with the best headline for Tear Up The Tabloids.

Tune into Off The Charts from 2.30 to be in with a chance!