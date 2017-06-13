Does your little one have what it takes to make it onto Today FM's award winning news team?!

Today FM have teamed up with Starcamp to find Ireland’s Little Radio Reporters.

Has your child ever dreamed of what it would be like to be behind the mic in a real life studio? Well now’s their chance!

With over 200 camps nationwide, Today FM and Starcamp are now calling all 4-12 year olds for a week of camp games, superhero master classes, arts and crafts, singing, dancing, acting, news reporting and so much more - all while their confidence gets a major boost.

There’s also a Friday Finale Showcase where all are welcome.

All children will receive a free Starcamp t-shirt, cert and lots of surprises throughout the week.

In our Ireland’s Little Radio Reporters, 5 children in total will be chosen from all entries by our very own news team at Today FM.

Each child, (to be accompanied by a guardian) will record their very own news report on national radio in the Today FM Studios on Tuesday, 22nd August.

For more info or to BOOK NOW, go to www.starcamp.ie

PLACES ARE VERY LIMITED. (Some camps are fully booked)

Stay tuned to Today FM for more information and a chance to win a place at Starcamp with Alison Curtis on Weekend Breakfast.

Good luck everyone!