Our These Three Words prize pot is rising nicely, so we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the moolah (coz we're sound).



The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?

The middle voice went in the first few days with one of our listeners revealing it was spoon-licking MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace.

Normally, after 2 weeks, we'd be down to only one voice but it looks like they're sneakier than we expected.

Maybe YOU have an idea? Maybe you're on the way to work roaring at the radio, or getting the kids ready in the morning, saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who they are!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am, and give us a call.

If you get one of them we'll give you a 'Breakfast Show Bonus' but name the two and the cash is yours.

Here's a list of the wrong answers so far:

Male Voice (1st one)

Mike Myers

Patrick Adams

Hugh Grant

Jude Law

Michael Fassbender

Orlando Bloom

Michael Bublé

Justin Timberlake

Channing Tatum

David Beckham

Mark Wahlberg

Calum Best

Peter Andre

Enda Kenny

Ed Sheeran

Female Voice (3rd one)

Michelle Wolf

Melissa McCarthy

Amy Schumer

Katy Perry

Sandra Bullock

Ellen DeGeneres

Ivanka Trump

Julianne Moore

Joanne Cantwell

Sarah Palin

Una Healy

Tina Fay

Maeve Higgins

