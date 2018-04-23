'These Three Words' Now Worth €2350!! Only One Voice Left. We Have A NEW Clue.
With the These Three Words jackpot now over €2,000, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the dosh.
The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?
The second and third voices went pretty quickly, with listeners revealing they were that of the man who is drippin' in finesse, Bruno Mars, and the last being the deep tones of singer George Ezra.
With two down it means there's only one remaining word - but who does the mystery voice belong to? We're hoping to help you guess the lady's name "Eventually".
Maybe you're on the way to work, or getting the kids ready for school and you're saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who she is!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am and give Iano a call.
NEW CLUE: She IS American
NEW CLUE #2: She has more than one occupation
Here's a list of the ladies it's NOT:
- Scarlett Johansson
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Michelle Visage
- Margot Robbie
- Pink!
- Heather Graham
- Jennifer Aniston
- Joan Cusack
- Kimberly Wyatt
- Kim Cattrall
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Miley Cyrus
- Tina Fey
- Meryl Streep
- Katy Perry
- Emma Stone
- Julia Roberts
- Nicole Kidman
- Juliette Lewis
- Naomi Watts
- Katherine Heigl
- Amy Adams
- Julianne Moore
- Charlize Theron
- Jerry Hall
- Claire Danes
- Chrissy Teigen
- Michelle Obama
- Dua Lipa
- Meghan Markle
- Sandra Bernhard
- Sarah Silverman
- Tia Leoni
- Uma Thurman
- Natalie Portman
- Kendall Jenner
- Taylor Swift
- Allison Janney
- Kelly Osbourne
- Katherine Heigl
- Chelsea Handler
- Rooney Mara
- Elizabeth Banks
- Felicity Huffman
- Frances McDormand
- Hillary Clinton
- Amy Schumer
- Blake Lively
- Drew Barrymore
- Lady Gaga
- Kristen Wiig
- Kathy Griffin
- Michelle Williams
- Fergie
- Kathy Baker
- Saoirse Ronan
- Serena Williams
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Cheryl Crow
- Kirsten Dunst
- Jessica Biel
- Anne Hathaway
- Dakota Johnson
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Kylie Jenner
- Jessica Chastain
- Kourtney Kardashian
- Khloé Kardashian
- Kim Kardashian
- Kate Hudson
- Rihanna
- Dannii Minogue
- Sigourney Weaver
- Emma Watson
- Jessica Biel
- Maria Sharapova
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Kaley Cuoco
- Catherine Zeta-Jones
- Mila Kunis
- Courtney Cox
- Kate Winslet
- Cameron Diaz
- Rita Ora
- Alicia Vikander
- Angelina Jolie
- Jodie Foster
- Carey Mulligan
- Sharon Stone
- Kate McKinnon
- Hayley Williams
- Lisa Kudrow
- Jennifer Hudson
- Robin Wright
- Adele
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Beyoncé
- Goldie Hawn
- Eva Longoria
- Ariana Grande
- Jessica Chastain
- Busy Philipps
- Halsey
- Melissa McCarthy
- Cynthia Nixon
- Demi Lovato
- Paris Hilton
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Shailene Woodley