'These Three Words' Now Worth €800!! Only One Voice Left. Want Some Clues??
With the These Three Words jackpot heading towards €1k, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the dosh.
The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?
The first and third voices went in a couple of days, as our listeners revealed they were that of pop princess Dua Lipa and American actor Cuba Gooding JR.
With two down it means there's only one remaining word - but who does the mystery voice belong to? "Accumulated" is the word that will bag you the cash.
Maybe you're on the way to work, or getting the kids ready for school and you're saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who she is!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am and give Iano a call.
Here's a list of the ladies it's NOT:
- J Lo (Jennifer Lopez)
- Hilary Swank
- Jessica Simpson
- Miley Cyrus
- Britney Spears
- Avril Lavigne
- Selena Gomez
- Gloria Estefan
- Mila Kunis
- Gwen Stefani
- Pink
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Christina Aguilera
- Kendall Jenner
- Taylor Swift
- Allison Janney