With the These Three Words jackpot heading towards €1k, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the dosh.



The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?

The first and third voices went in a couple of days, as our listeners revealed they were that of pop princess Dua Lipa and American actor Cuba Gooding JR.

With two down it means there's only one remaining word - but who does the mystery voice belong to? "Accumulated" is the word that will bag you the cash.

Maybe you're on the way to work, or getting the kids ready for school and you're saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who she is!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am and give Iano a call.

Here's a list of the ladies it's NOT:

J Lo (Jennifer Lopez)

Hilary Swank

Jessica Simpson

Miley Cyrus

Britney Spears

Avril Lavigne

Selena Gomez

Gloria Estefan

Mila Kunis

Gwen Stefani

Pink

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Christina Aguilera

Kendall Jenner

Taylor Swift

Allison Janney

Good Luck!!