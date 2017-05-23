This is no ordinary radio broadcast and we want you to join our audience on the day!

There's only one Al Porter and he will be performing at the comedy festival and then he'll be hosting his show LIVE from THE ORMONDE on Friday 2nd June.

Think 8 out of 10 Cats but with a unique Al Porter twist! Our team leaders are Karl Spain and Alison Spittle and Al will be looking for 4 listeners to join their teams as well as joining our audience (click on "Yes I'm up for it if this sounds like you!)

Music will come from the amazing Brave Giant on the day!

Register here for your tickets, get them quick before they're GONE!

Here is the important info you will need:

We need you there for 12:40

You must be over 18 and good craic!

Your tickets will be emailed to you once you register, print them out and present them on arrival at the Ormonde Hotel.

Maximum of 2 tickets per person

Kilkenny, we cannot wait!!