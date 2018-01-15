Win A 5 Star Trip Of A Lifetime To Dubai For Paddy's Day
Fancy doing something different this Paddy's Day?
How does jetting off to Dubai, staying at the 5 star Irish-owned Bonnington Hotel with two tickets to McGettigan’s Paddy’s Weekend Party in your back pocket sound?!
You'll be joining Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy and the biggest Irish acts around including Kodaline, The Coronas and Little Hours for a Paddy's Day gig of a lifetime!
Just look at all the craic that was had last year.
Off The Charts with @FergalDarcy hit Paddy's Day HARD!— Today FM (@TodayFM) March 21, 2017
Joined by @GavinJames @TheCoronas @RoisinOmusic & @WalkingOnCars - @McGettigansPub pic.twitter.com/KszGF0EGUT
Tune in all this week to Dermot & Dave from 9am - 12pm for your chance to win, all with thanks to McGettigan’s.