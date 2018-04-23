Win A Luxury All Expenses Paid Trip To Vegas With Fergal!
Vegas has everything you could need in a holiday! Musicals, family entertainment, spas, golf, canyon walks, gigs!
There are now more ways you can fly to Las Vegas from Dublin with British Airways connecting at Gatwick & Heathrow. Fares include baggage, in-flight entertainment and all your food & drink for you journey and luxury 4* accommodation for your stay.
To celebrate this, thanks to B.A and Fergal D'Arcy, YOU could be going to Vegas baby yeah!!!
OVERALL PRIZE INCLUDES:
A fabulous 5 day trip to Las Vegas with flights from British Airways, 5 nights at Caesar’s Palace AND €1,000 spending money!
If you don’t win the Vegas trip with all it’s entertainment, we’re giving you a taster of some gigs at home:
Monday - 2 tickets to Gavin James
Tuesday – 2 tickets to Gavin James
Wed – 2 tickets to Rag & Bone Man
Thurs – 2 tickets to Rag & Bone man
Friday – 2 x tickets to Noel Gallagher
Tune in from 2pm each day and take part in Ferg's Radio Roulette to be in with a chance to visit one of the most exciting cities on the planet!