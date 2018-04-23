Vegas has everything you could need in a holiday! Musicals, family entertainment, spas, golf, canyon walks, gigs!

There are now more ways you can fly to Las Vegas from Dublin with British Airways connecting at Gatwick & Heathrow. Fares include baggage, in-flight entertainment and all your food & drink for you journey and luxury 4* accommodation for your stay.

To celebrate this, thanks to B.A and Fergal D'Arcy, YOU could be going to Vegas baby yeah!!!

OVERALL PRIZE INCLUDES:

A fabulous 5 day trip to Las Vegas with flights from British Airways, 5 nights at Caesar’s Palace AND €1,000 spending money!

If you don’t win the Vegas trip with all it’s entertainment, we’re giving you a taster of some gigs at home:

Monday - 2 tickets to Gavin James

Tuesday – 2 tickets to Gavin James

Wed – 2 tickets to Rag & Bone Man

Thurs – 2 tickets to Rag & Bone man

Friday – 2 x tickets to Noel Gallagher

Tune in from 2pm each day and take part in Ferg's Radio Roulette to be in with a chance to visit one of the most exciting cities on the planet!