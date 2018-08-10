Tune in to Ian Dempsey every morning this week to win!

No one understands the importance of a car more than Aviva Car Insurance and they want to help you protect your car for the special moments it holds. From driving you to that special date to giving you your ‘me time’.

Tune in to The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show each morning this week from 7-9am. We’re looking to hear all those reasons as to why your car is more than just a car to you, and we will be inviting two people on air every day to go head-to-head to win a holiday worth a whopping €5,000!

All you need to do is text in letting us know why your car is more than just a car to you and take part in a short on-air quiz. You just might win a staycation or a €5k holiday voucher and a valet for your special car!

For Today FM competition terms and conditions please see here.