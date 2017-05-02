The Last Word have teamed up with Warner Bros Pictures to give you the chance to win tickets to the Irish Premiere of Guy Richie's epic fantasy adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana and our very own Aidan Gillen.

Our daily prize is: A pair of tickets to the Irish Premiere Screening on the 14th of May at 2:30pm in The Savoy Cinema.

On Friday, one of our four daily winners will be upgraded to this:

A trip to the London premiere on May 10th. This VIP prize includes walking the red carpet, a one night stay in a luxury London hotel including breakfast. You'll experience this premiere from an exclusive VIP area, reserved for you and a friend!

Make sure to listen to The Last Word with Matt Cooper every day this week from 4.30-7pm to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize.

Take a look at the trailer for the movie below and be sure to enter!

The film will be released nationwide on May 17th.