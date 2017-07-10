This weekend Today FM will AMPLIFYING your festival experience live from Longitude.

Check out some Live shows with Louise Duffy, Muireann o Connell and Ed Smith.

Dance til you drop with Fergal Darcy, Kelly Anne Byrne and more

Come see AL Porter and the Sugarcubes live on Sunday from 3

AND there will be a photobooth, festival make up and some massive surprises you will not want to miss across the weekend

So Come join us from 3pm each day for the biggest party at Longitude....You will find us in the woods on route to stage 3 & 4..

To celebrate all this brilliant news Fergal D'Arcy is giving away a pair of WEEKEND PASSES each day this week on Off The Charts.

Tune in to win!

