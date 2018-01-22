All this week we’ve teamed up with Laya Healthcare and their Free Kids offer, where you only pay for one kid’s health insurance on their Essential Connect Family scheme, and the rest go free!

To celebrate, we’ve got €800 voucher for family adventure breaks in Ireland to giveaway each day and an upgraded prize of €3,500 holiday voucher to spend with your family.

At Laya Healthcare, they’re there for the tumbles, jumps and bumps in life and know that kids do this best, relaxing and enjoying quality time with your family.

When you’ve to renew – think Laya Healthcare.

Tune in all this week for your chance to win.

T&Cs: Insurance provided by Elips Insurance Ltd. trading as Laya Healthcare. Laya Healthcare Ltd. trading as Laya Healthcare and Laya Life is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. A kid is defined as a dependant aged under 18