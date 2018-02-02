Today FM has partnered with Cadbury to get the country smiling while encouraging people to carry out random acts of kindness.

They can be big or small gestures to brighten up someone’s day.

Cadbury is on a mission to get the country smiling and inject some positivity into the lives of others by organising random acts of kindness throughout the year.

All they ask is that you pay-it-forward to brighten up someone else’s day, because we know that one good deed deserves another.

So we're inviting you to submit your stories where you experienced a random act of kindness or even an example of when you paid it forward with a random act of kindness for somebody else to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes over the coming weeks.

The first prize we have to give on the show is a break for you and your family to Delphi Adventure Resort, including travel, 2 nights’ accommodation and full Irish breakfast for the family in the hotel restaurant each morning.

All you have to do is fill out this simple form below for your chance to win!

Every month, Cadbury will carry out their own surprise random acts of kindness, which could pop up anywhere across the country, at any time, so be sure to keep an eye on the Cadbury Facebook page here for hints and prompts...!

Cadbury – there is a glass and a half in everyone