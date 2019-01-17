Today FM are taking over Cork.

Fergal D'Arcy is coming to Electric in Cork on Thursday 24th January, and he wants you to join him for a night filled with banging tunes, heaps of craic and incredible prizes.

Doors open at 6pm, where you'll get a glass of bubbles or beer on arrival.

The mighty Ed Smith will get you in the dancing mood from 7- 9pm, and then Fergal D'Arcy will take over and keep you partying well into the night.

There will be spot prizes on the night and one lucky person will win the ultimate Golden Ticket to the best gigs in Cork in 2019.

You could get your hands on tickets to see the Coronas, Sigrid, Hozier, George Ezra, Walking on Cars and loads more this year.

All you have to do is fill out the form below and we'll be in touch about sorting your tickets for the night, but be quick, places are limited and once they're gone, they're gone!