The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show is coming to Cork and we want you to join us for a very special live show!

If you are based in the Cork area and would like to have breakfast with your favourite early bird, you can apply to be part of the audience below.

Ian will be broadcasting live from Electric on South Mall on Friday 8th of June and he’d love to see you there!

It’ll be a morning of the usual craic, we’ll have some deadly prizes up for grabs and there might even be a breakfast bap in it for you! How could you say no to that?!

If you are available to travel on the morning of the 8th of June, fill out the form below now, don’t be shy with those answers now!

Places are limited which means that unfortunately, we won’t be able to accommodate everyone. However, we’ll get back to the successful applicants in the coming days so keep an eye on your inbox!