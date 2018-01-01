A man in his 30's is due to appear before Wexford District Court this morning in connection with an incident which led to a Child Rescue Alert being issued yesterday.

The man is due to be charged in relation to an incident at St Mary's Villa's in Bunclody in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardai issued the nationwide CRI appeal just before 7am yesterday - it was stood down less than an hour later after the 3 year old child at the centre of the alert was found safe and well.