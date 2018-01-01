Workplace stress levels among Irish people have more than doubled over a five year period.

A new study for the Health and Safety Authority finds that job stress went from 8 per cent in 2010 to 17 per cent in 2015.

This ESRI study says Workplace stress is highest in the Health sector with 18 per cent of workers affected.

Staff in Public Administration, and Manufacturing had the next highest stress levels.

Work with emotional demands like dealing with angry clients or customers was found to be the most stress-inducing.

And people working over 40 hours per week were twice as likely to be stressed as those working under 40 hours.

Deadlines, bullying, harassment and discrimination also contributed to workplace stress.

The ESRI says the problem will only increase as Irish businesses become more service oriented, and says urgent action is needed to address the problem.