I'm proud to work for Tesco...I want to secure my future

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Staff at Eight stores on strike

Workers at eight Tesco stores have begun an indefinite strike in a row over changes to contracts.



Tesco wants the staff hired before 1996 to accept a Labour Court recommendation on the modern contracts.



But workers say their pay and conditions will worsen, and their colleagues fear theyre next.



Juliette Gash reports;

