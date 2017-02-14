I'm proud to work for Tesco...I want to secure my future

Close
Workers at eight Tesco stores have begun an indefinite strike in a row over changes to contracts.
Tesco wants the staff hired before 1996 to accept a Labour Court recommendation on the modern contracts.
But workers say their pay and conditions will worsen, and their colleagues fear theyre next.
Juliette Gash reports;
"I'm proud to work in Tesco...this is very hard for me." Message to @TescoIrl from @MandateTU members on their strike @TodayFMNews at 1 pic.twitter.com/j30hpayvod— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) February 14, 2017