I'm proud to work for Tesco...I want to secure my future

by Juliette Gash  14th Feb 2017  13:18
Today FM image

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Staff at Eight stores on strike

Workers at eight Tesco stores have begun an indefinite strike in a row over changes to contracts.

Tesco wants the staff hired before 1996 to accept a Labour Court recommendation on the modern contracts.

But workers say their pay and conditions will worsen, and their colleagues fear theyre next.

Juliette Gash reports;

