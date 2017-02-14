Love it? Like it!

Ibrahim Halawa's trial delayed again

by Susan Keogh  14th Feb 2017  14:27
Today FM image

Pic: Fatima Halawa

For the 19th time

Ibrahim Halawa's trial in Egypt has been delayed for 19th time.

The 21 year old from Firhouse in Dublin has been in prison since August 2013 after he was arrested at a political protest.

He faces a mass trial alongside nearly 500 other defendants.

 His trial has now been postponed until March 22nd.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan says he is deeply disappointed by this latest delay.

