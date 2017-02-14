Jamie Heaslip commits to Ireland and Leinster until 2019

Ireland’s Jamie Heaslip supported by CJ Stander and Sean O’Brien Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

A glittering career is not over yet...

Following the news Rob Kearney may miss the rest of the Six Nations with an arm injury, there was a required boost for Ireland coach Joe Schmidt as Jamie Heaslip put pen to paper on a new deal which will tie him to country and province until the end of the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

The 33 year old number 8 has been a key player in Irish rugby for a decade now. He made his international debut against the Pacific Islands in 2006 and helped the national team to the Grand Slam in 2009 and two Six Nations titles under Schmidt. He's won 93 caps in green and is barring serious injury or loss of form, he's set to join an elite 100 cap club which includes Brian O'Driscoll, Ronan O'Gara and Paul O'Connell.

For Leinster, Heaslip has been part of their 3 European Cup triumphs, while also adding Challenge Cup and Pro 12 winners medals to his collection.

A two time British and Irish Lion, Heaslip could make a third tour with Warren Gatland's men when they travel to New Zealand this summer.

Commenting on the new contract Jamie Heaslip said:

"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to continue to represent Leinster and Ireland. My aim when I started my professional rugby career was to leave the jersey – either the blue of Leinster or the green of Ireland in a better place than when I first put it on and this new contract gives me the chance to continue to chase this dream.

As with each and every professional rugby player we don't do this alone and so I would like to thank my wife Sheena for supporting me always and all the coaches, fellow rugby players and supporters who have helped me live my boyhood dream – of going to work daily with a rugby ball in my hand."

One of Jamie's 13 tries for Ireland was voted the World Rugby Try of the Year in 2016.

Here it is: