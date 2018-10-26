Euphegenia Doubtfire was one of the most iconic characters from 90s films. Yesterday it was revealed there was a Mrs. Doubtfire reunion in which the actors met up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film.

Against my better judgement, I revealed I have never actually seen Mrs. Doubtfire in it's entirety. The Early Breakfast listeners were shocked and appalled and were keen to put my movie knowledge to the test. Can you name the movie these quotes are from? Scroll down to see the answers.

1) "I'll be back ........" Brendan in Kerry

2) "You made me bleed my own blood?" Tom in Gorey

3) "We're going to need a bigger boat". Ye have to know this iconic movie. Gazza in navan.

4) "Frankly my Dear, I Don't Give a Damn" Kevin Donegal

5) "We're in hell right now, gentlemen, believe me. And, we can stay here, get the sh*T kicked out of us, or we can fight our way back into the light. We can climb outta hell, one inch at a time. John in Limerick

6) "Made it Ma! Top of the world!" Marc

7) "You want the truth you can't handle the truth." Derek in Tipp

8) "Surely you can't be serious? I am serious and don't call me Shirley! From Bob

1) Terminator

2) Dodgeball

3) Jaws

4) Gone With The Wind

5) Any Given Sunday

6) White Heat

7) Airplane