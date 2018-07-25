Submitted by listeners of the Early Breakfast!

 

It’s been a while since we’ve done any book recommendations, and seeing as we’re having a long, hot summer with plenty of time to sit outside and enjoy the sun – today’s the day!

My own suggestions are:

Skin Deep by Liz Nugent (absolutely brilliant)

Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris (could not put this book down!)

Lullaby by Leila Slimani

 

And here are suggestions by the listeners of The Early Breakfast:

 

  • The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager
  • The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reid
  • The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
  • Thirteen by Stephen Cavanagh
  • The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapina
  • A Place For Us by Fatima Miriam, I loved it
  • The Maestra trilogy by Lisa Hilton
  • Legend by David Gemmell
  • Marching Powder by Rusty Young
  • Alive by Piers Paul Read
  • Friend Request by Laura Marshall
  • The Girl In The Ice by Robert Bryndza
  • The President is Missing by James Paterson and Bill Clinton
  • Saoirse by Hillary Connor
  • The Passage by Justin Cronin.
  • I am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes
  • The Anniversary by Roisin Meaney
  • Her name was Rose by Claire Allan

 

 