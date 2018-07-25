It’s been a while since we’ve done any book recommendations, and seeing as we’re having a long, hot summer with plenty of time to sit outside and enjoy the sun – today’s the day!

My own suggestions are:

Skin Deep by Liz Nugent (absolutely brilliant)

Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris (could not put this book down!)

Lullaby by Leila Slimani

And here are suggestions by the listeners of The Early Breakfast: