Here Is A List Of Summer Book Recommendations
It’s been a while since we’ve done any book recommendations, and seeing as we’re having a long, hot summer with plenty of time to sit outside and enjoy the sun – today’s the day!
My own suggestions are:
Skin Deep by Liz Nugent (absolutely brilliant)
Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris (could not put this book down!)
Lullaby by Leila Slimani
And here are suggestions by the listeners of The Early Breakfast:
- The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager
- The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reid
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
- Thirteen by Stephen Cavanagh
- The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapina
- A Place For Us by Fatima Miriam, I loved it
- The Maestra trilogy by Lisa Hilton
- Legend by David Gemmell
- Marching Powder by Rusty Young
- Alive by Piers Paul Read
- Friend Request by Laura Marshall
- The Girl In The Ice by Robert Bryndza
- The President is Missing by James Paterson and Bill Clinton
- Saoirse by Hillary Connor
- The Passage by Justin Cronin.
- I am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes
- The Anniversary by Roisin Meaney
- Her name was Rose by Claire Allan