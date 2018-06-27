There's always a party pooper. In today's papers, we are being warned to watch our waistlines while cooking food on the BBQ this week, because apparently we're a load of muck savages who can't control ourselves (fair point).

What do we say to this? We let The Simpsons do the talking:

That got us talking about our favourite TV and film quotes... and off we went:

“When I'm gone you'll hear an angel in your ear say... Get up you son of a bitch. Micky loves you” - Rocky

“You made me bleed my own blood!” - Dodge ball

“It’s like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it’s going to rain. Well… they can tell when it’s raining.” — Karen in Mean Girls

“AHHHHHH!” — Kevin in Home Alone

“Irony is a bunch of idiots singing a song on plane made famous by a band that died in a plane crash.” – Con Air

“Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now.” — Vivian in Pretty Woman, movie

"Any man tries to shoot me and I'm gonna kill him, and his family, and his wife, and burn down his house" - Unforgiven

"To a new Yorker like you a hero is some kind of weird sandwich" – Kelly’s Heroes

“Get to the chopper” – Arnie in Predator

“Austria eh? Let's put another shrimp on the Barbie!” – Dumb and Dumber

"I'm drowning here and your describing the water!" – As Good As It Gets

"He's not the messiah he's a very naughty boy"- The Life of Brian

“Get busy living or get busy dying'." - From the Shawshank Redemption

“Did he fire six shots or only five'? Well to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, i kind of lost track myself. But being that this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well do ya, punk?” – Dirty Harry

“I’m a politician so if I'm not kissing babies I'm stealing their lollipops". – The Hunt for the Red October

“Senior citizens although slow and dangerous behind the wheel can still serve a purpose” - Dumb and Dumber

“I think you’re gonna need a bigger boat!” - Jaws

“In this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig” – The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

“First you get the money. Then you get the power. Then you get the women!” - Scarface