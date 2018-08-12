  1. Think About It-Barbara Tucker & DJ Spen
  2. Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye
  3. Need Your Love-Curtis Harding
  4. Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
  5. Pushin On-The Quantic Soul Orchestra
  6. Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)
  7. Can You Feel The Force-The Real Thing
  8. He’s The Greatest Dancer-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  9. Now That We’ve Found Love-Third World
  10. Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)-The Jackson 5
  11. I’m Your Baby Tonight-Whitney Houston (Zedd Edit)
  12. Can’t Shake Your Love-Syreeta
  13. Time Waits For No One-Jean Carn (Joey Negro Mix)
  14. Going Back To My Roots-Odyssey
  15. Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
  16. Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson (Lifelike Mix)
  17. Hallelujah Anyway-Candi Station (Larse Vocal Mix)
  18. Inspector Norse-The Gene Dudley Group
  19. Hold It Down-The Quantic Soul Orchestra
  20. Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
  21. Love Me For Real-Rim & Kasa (Alkalino Edit)
  22. Your Love Is Good-Sheila B & Devotion (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  23. Disco Juice-Cloud One
  24. Kissing-C Da Afro (Fingerman Edit)
  25. Take A Left-Joseph Malik
  26. Change-Donald Byrd
  27. Don’t You Know I Love You-Star Quake
  28. Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
  29. Feeling Good-The Quantic Soul Orchestra
  30. Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
  31. Testify-Kamasi Washington
  32. Don’t Leave Me This Way-Thelma Houston (Young Pulse Edit)

 