The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 11th Aug '18
- Think About It-Barbara Tucker & DJ Spen
- Got To Give It Up-Marvin Gaye
- Need Your Love-Curtis Harding
- Move On Up-Curtis Mayfield
- Pushin On-The Quantic Soul Orchestra
- Soul Man-Sam & Dave (The Reflex Edit)
- Can You Feel The Force-The Real Thing
- He’s The Greatest Dancer-Sister Sledge (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Now That We’ve Found Love-Third World
- Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)-The Jackson 5
- I’m Your Baby Tonight-Whitney Houston (Zedd Edit)
- Can’t Shake Your Love-Syreeta
- Time Waits For No One-Jean Carn (Joey Negro Mix)
- Going Back To My Roots-Odyssey
- Lose Your Love-Joe Goddard
- Keep The Faith-Moon Boots feat. Nic Hanson (Lifelike Mix)
- Hallelujah Anyway-Candi Station (Larse Vocal Mix)
- Inspector Norse-The Gene Dudley Group
- Hold It Down-The Quantic Soul Orchestra
- Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
- Love Me For Real-Rim & Kasa (Alkalino Edit)
- Your Love Is Good-Sheila B & Devotion (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- Disco Juice-Cloud One
- Kissing-C Da Afro (Fingerman Edit)
- Take A Left-Joseph Malik
- Change-Donald Byrd
- Don’t You Know I Love You-Star Quake
- Make Me Believe In You-Patti Jo
- Feeling Good-The Quantic Soul Orchestra
- Make That Do Noise-Booka Brass Band
- Testify-Kamasi Washington
- Don’t Leave Me This Way-Thelma Houston (Young Pulse Edit)