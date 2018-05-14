  1. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough-Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
  2. I Think I’ll Call It Morning-Gil Scott-Heron
  3. Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
  4. This Is America-Childish Gambino
  5. Everyday People-Sly & The Family Stone
  6. Over Over-Session Victim
  7. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
  8. He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
  9. Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
  10. It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
  11. Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
  12. Cathedrals-DC La Rue (Joey Negro Mix)
  13. Why Can’t You Be Real-Byron Stingily
  14. Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven David Jr.
  15. Get Innocuous-LCD Soundsystem
  16. Is It All Over My Face-Loose Joints
  17. Moody-ESG
  18. Girls & Boys-Prince
  19. Don’t You Back Down-Ourra feat. Andre Espeut
  20. Trapped-Colonel Abrahms
  21. Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
  22. Time To Get Away-LCD Soundsystem
  23. What Makes You Think That You’re My Type-Get Down Edits
  24. Love Having You Around-First Choice (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)
  25. Some Love-Chaka Khan
  26. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  27. North American Scum-LCD Soundsystem
  28. Dream On-Gino Soccio
  29. She Can’t Love You-Chemise
  30. All My Dreams-Roisin Murphy
  31. All this Love (That I’m Giving)-Gwen McCrae
  32. All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem