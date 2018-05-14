The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 12th May '18
- Ain’t No Mountain High Enough-Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell (Dimitri From Paris Mix)
- I Think I’ll Call It Morning-Gil Scott-Heron
- Black Man In A White World-Michael Kiwanuka
- This Is America-Childish Gambino
- Everyday People-Sly & The Family Stone
- Over Over-Session Victim
- Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
- He Is The Voice I Hear-The Black Madonna
- Someone Great-LCD Soundsystem
- It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)-Peggy Gou
- Neutron Dance-Krystal Klear
- Cathedrals-DC La Rue (Joey Negro Mix)
- Why Can’t You Be Real-Byron Stingily
- Flavourism-Detroit Swindle feat. Seven David Jr.
- Get Innocuous-LCD Soundsystem
- Is It All Over My Face-Loose Joints
- Moody-ESG
- Girls & Boys-Prince
- Don’t You Back Down-Ourra feat. Andre Espeut
- Trapped-Colonel Abrahms
- Disco Circus-Todd Terje & The Olsens
- Time To Get Away-LCD Soundsystem
- What Makes You Think That You’re My Type-Get Down Edits
- Love Having You Around-First Choice (Late Nite Tuff Guy Edit)
- Some Love-Chaka Khan
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
- North American Scum-LCD Soundsystem
- Dream On-Gino Soccio
- She Can’t Love You-Chemise
- All My Dreams-Roisin Murphy
- All this Love (That I’m Giving)-Gwen McCrae
- All My Friends-LCD Soundsystem