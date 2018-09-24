  1. Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order (Shep Pettibone Mix)
  2. Space Inside-Ships
  3. Moody-ESG
  4. It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
  5. Jacuzzi Rollercoaster-Roisin Murphy
  6. Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
  7. Tainted Love-Gloria Jones
  8. Take A Left-Joseph Malik
  9. Emotional Rescue-The Rolling Stones
  10. Chains-Blacks & Blues
  11. Don’t Walk Away-The Stone Foundation feat. Kathryn Williams
  12. Happy Together-The Turtles (Todd Terje Edit)
  13. Maria Tambien-Khruangbin
  14. Ghost Town-Hot 8 Brass Band
  15. Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads
  16. White Coats-Baxter Dury, Etienne De Crecy & Delliah Holiday
  17. Computer Love-Kraftwerk
  18. Fade To Grey-Visage (Butch Le Butch Mix0
  19. Don’t You Worry Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
  20. Imager-Barbarossa
  21. Only Love Can Break Your Heart-St Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
  22. Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
  23. Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem (Lovefingers Mix)
  24. Beginner’s Luck-Maribou State
  25. Half-Light-George Fitzgerald feat. Tracey Thorne
  26. Ce Matin La-Air
  27. Lessa Lit A Candle For Me-David Kitt
  28. Beat 54 (All Good Now)-Jungle
  29. Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
  30. Mozart Bash-Jowee Omicil
  31. Young Americans-David Bowie
  32. Like No Other-Feather
  33. Mary Don’t Weep-Prince
  34. The Thrill Has Gone-B.B King (The Reflex Edit)
  35. Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax (feat. LSK)
  36. Private Life-Grace Jones
  37. The Soul Searchers-Paul Weller
  38. Let ‘Em In-Wings
  39. Long Time Waiting-Villagers
  40. To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
  41. Odyssey-Talos (Live At St Luke’s)