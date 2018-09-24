The Beat Goes On Playlist Sun 23rd Sep '18
- Bizarre Love Triangle-New Order (Shep Pettibone Mix)
- Space Inside-Ships
- Moody-ESG
- It’s More Fun To Compute-Joey Negro
- Jacuzzi Rollercoaster-Roisin Murphy
- Boys In The Better Land-The Fontaines
- Tainted Love-Gloria Jones
- Take A Left-Joseph Malik
- Emotional Rescue-The Rolling Stones
- Chains-Blacks & Blues
- Don’t Walk Away-The Stone Foundation feat. Kathryn Williams
- Happy Together-The Turtles (Todd Terje Edit)
- Maria Tambien-Khruangbin
- Ghost Town-Hot 8 Brass Band
- Girlfriend Is Better-Talking Heads
- White Coats-Baxter Dury, Etienne De Crecy & Delliah Holiday
- Computer Love-Kraftwerk
- Fade To Grey-Visage (Butch Le Butch Mix0
- Don’t You Worry Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come-Greg Wilson feat. The Reynolds
- Imager-Barbarossa
- Only Love Can Break Your Heart-St Etienne (Andrew Weatherall Mix)
- Stay A While-The Revenge feat. Sister Sledge
- Oh Baby-LCD Soundsystem (Lovefingers Mix)
- Beginner’s Luck-Maribou State
- Half-Light-George Fitzgerald feat. Tracey Thorne
- Ce Matin La-Air
- Lessa Lit A Candle For Me-David Kitt
- Beat 54 (All Good Now)-Jungle
- Lost In Paris-Tom Misch
- Mozart Bash-Jowee Omicil
- Young Americans-David Bowie
- Like No Other-Feather
- Mary Don’t Weep-Prince
- The Thrill Has Gone-B.B King (The Reflex Edit)
- Tomorrow-Nightmares On Wax (feat. LSK)
- Private Life-Grace Jones
- The Soul Searchers-Paul Weller
- Let ‘Em In-Wings
- Long Time Waiting-Villagers
- To Love Somebody-Nina Simone
- Odyssey-Talos (Live At St Luke’s)