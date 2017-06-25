David Nihill, Founder of FunnyBizz and Author of Do You Talk Funny caught the attention of Team SBS a couple of years back at the Web Summit.

He has an amazing story about how he spent a year doing stand up comedy to get over his fear of public speaking and went on to write a book about his experience and the habits to become a better and funnier speaker.

His book, "Do You Talk Funny" is one of the most popular books on public speaking in the U.S.

David now teaches many businesses, and even students at Stanford University, how to bring humour into Business and why it makes serious business sense.

He also runs the FunnyBiz conference, the only conference of its kind, bringing leading thinkers from the seemingly disparate worlds of comedy and business together.

David gave listeners some top tips on how to use humour to your advantage in the business world and also gave advice to any who struggle in public speaking as he once did.

He also noted that "Irish people are the best storytellers in the world by a mile" and should always use this to their advantage.

To find out more about David and his business FunnyBizz Conference check out his website via the link below:

http://conference.funnybizz.co/