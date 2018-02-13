Au/Ra has returned with her arresting new single Panic Room.

The dark and anxious lyrics are brought to life by her trembling and harrowing voice, definitely one to play nice and loud.

Of the song she says, "To it's very core, its about battling self doubt and fear, and how sometimes you can be your own biggest enemy. The phrase 'panic room' ties into the song by highlighting that when fear consumes you, you are automatically transplanted into a panicked head space. It's kind of ironic because usually panic rooms are places people go to when a catastrophe has happened - but in this case it's a promise of fake security".

