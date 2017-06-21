Fleet Foxes just released their long-awaited third album Crack Up on Friday. Their first new release in 6 years, its the follow up to 2011's Helplessness Blues.

Crack Up was written solely by frontman Robin Pecknold, who co-produced it with bandmate and childhood pal Skyler Skjelset.

Former Fleet Foxes member Father John Misty, who left the band in 2012, congratulated the release of Crack Up. He also stated in a fan Q&A on Twitter that the track Third of May / Odaigahara "made me cry honest to god".

Congratulations to my friends today, an incredible album and a group of people I love and miss — JON "TRXXXTH" MISTY (@fatherjohnmisty) June 16, 2017

In May, Fleet Foxes performed their first show in 6 years at none other than the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall and on Friday they're kicking off an international tour. They play to a sold out Iveagh Gardens on July 14th. But tickets still available for Thursday 13th July.

