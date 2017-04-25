Rocstrong has really caught our attention on Lost in Music with this new song 'I Gotcha'.

Louise Duffy is featuring it tonight as part of Introducing Irish.. follow #PlayIrishToday for all the tracks featured.

Rocstrong is Andre Bangala and this new track takes him in a more funk direction, we love it. Certainly evokes summer vibes.

He is planning on releasing a track a month for the rest of 2017. Looking forward to hearing more.

#LostinMusic weeknights 7 - 9!