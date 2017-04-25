Rocstrong Releasing More Brilliant Tunes
Rocstrong has really caught our attention on Lost in Music with this new song 'I Gotcha'.
Louise Duffy is featuring it tonight as part of Introducing Irish.. follow #PlayIrishToday for all the tracks featured.
Rocstrong is Andre Bangala and this new track takes him in a more funk direction, we love it. Certainly evokes summer vibes.
He is planning on releasing a track a month for the rest of 2017. Looking forward to hearing more.
Looking forward to featuring @R0CSTR0NG tonight as part of our #LostInMusic #PlayIrishToday night!— Today FM (@todayfm) April 25, 2017
Live from 7pm! Get ooooooon it! pic.twitter.com/OXBO2ecuQL