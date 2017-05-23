The people of Manchester have come together for a vigil to remember the 22 people killed in last night's terrorist bombing in the city.

An 8 year-old - is among those who were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena - while 59 others are being treated in hospitals across the city.





"Hate won't tear us apart" Malin has an important message in #Manchester this evening @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/zoyf1USXKS — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 23, 2017





The thousands who gathered in Albert Square in the city centre observed a minute's silence in honour of the victims - and community and church leaders insisted "love is stronger than hate".

Today FM's Juliette Gash reports from a defiant Manchester:

Huge applause in Albert Square in #Manchester and again for emergency services @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/sJELNEhisr — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 23, 2017





Police have confirmed the bomber who blew himself up in the Manchester arena was Salman Abedi.

The 22-year-old was born in Manchester and lived in the city.

Police are invesigating if he acted alone or with others.

Chief constable Ian Hopkins told today's vigil that the public's support was a great morale-booster for police.