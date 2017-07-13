There were heated scenes in the Dáil earlier - with the house suspended after a TD called it "a kip."

The row erupted amid complaints about the handling of a bill proposing the legalisation of medicinal cannabis.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Oireachtas Health Committee had recommended that the bill should not proceed to committee stage.

According to the Health Committee's report, the bill poses “major legal issues, unintended policy consequences and a lack of safeguards against harmful use of cannabis by patients.”

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said it was "pretty horrendous" that he found out his bill was being rejected on national radio yesterday – accusing Fine Gael's Kate O'Connell of engaging in a PR stunt by doing so.

He said it is “a shambles” that he was not formally told of the decision adding "I don't think that's acceptable whatsoever.”

He went as far as to refer to the house as “a kip” before the Dáil was suspended.

When it returned, the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl moved to rebuke him for his language:

“To refer to the national parliament as a kip would be to denigrate the entire democratic mandate that we have,” he said.

“It is beyond me why any member would want to be a member of democratic institution that they consider a tip – or a kip as the case may be.”

Deputy Kenny’s party colleague Richard Boyd Barrett also took issue with the Health Committee decision – warning that members may have overstepped their authority.

"A report has been produced about Gino Kenny's medicinal cannabis bill, where it has been stated that this bill is going to be stopped - even though it was passed democratically last December,” he said.

“That is a subversion of the authority of the Dáil.

"The Health Committee has no right to decide a bill that was passed by this house is not going any further."

The Ceann Comhairle said the Bill would return to the Dáil for further debate in September.