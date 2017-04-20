The Health Minister says that three key safeguards will be put in place for the new national maternity hospital.

It's after repeated calls for Simon Harris to intervene in the ownership of the hospital which is to be fully owned by the Sisters of Charity on whose land it's to be built.

The Minister says it will be developed in line with best international practice, will have full clinical, operational and financial independence and the state's financial and public health interest will be fully protected.

He says no religious order will make any financial gain and that the nuns will not be running the hospital.

Minister Harris also stated that while redress is important, it's wrong to conflate it with the building of a desperately needed hospital.

It's after around 200 protesters gathered this lunchtime, calling for the nuns to have no part in the operation of the hospital.



Juliette Gash reports;



Protesters gather outside Dept of Health to prevent ownership of #NationalMaternityHospital going to nuns @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/BJaptQP4Py — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 20, 2017

New Maternity hospital will have full clinical,operational,financial & budgetary independence, free of any religious or ethnic influence 1/2 https://t.co/1g2mHkjbrj — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 18, 2017