A teenager is due in court today in connection with an assault on a woman in County Tyrone.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a 38 year old woman was attacked with a cordless drill in the Railway Street area of Strabane in County Tyrone.

The victim sustained what police describe as a very serious head injury.

A 17 year old boy is due to appear in court today in connection with the attack.

He's been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft.

The teenager is due before Omagh Magistrates Court later.

