22 people, including a number of children, have been confirmed dead following a suspected suicide bombing in Manchester.

Police say the attacker detonated a device which he was carrying - officers are now trying to work out if he was acting alone.

59 people were also injured in the blast which happened outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last night.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for people to send them any images or footage of last night's incident.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has offered his condolences


Witnesses have reported at least one loud bang and scenes of chaos as people tried to get out.



The hashtag #roomforManchester started trending on Twitter overnight - with many volunteering their homes to those in need.




Campaigning in the British election looks to be suspended for the day.

This morning, Ariana Grande has tweeted about her shock:

Her manager Scooter Braun released this statement:


Here, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has tweeted to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors, families and community.



Greater Manchester Police say they're working with National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and UK intelligence partners


 
No claims of responsibility have yet been made - and Prime Minister Theresa May will meet her emergency COBRA committee in Westminster later.