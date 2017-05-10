President Trump is being accused of a cover up after sacking the head of the FBI.

James Comey was investigating alleged links between Russia and the President's election campaign.

However the White House says his dismissal is down to the mishandling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton emails.

Trump has defended his decision:

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017





James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017





Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017





Kim Buckley has this report: