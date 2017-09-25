Another All-Ireland Football Final, another sad Sunday for the Mayo supporters. The Dublin ladies' four goals helping them become champs of the land once again.

Iano gave former taoisigh, and huge GAA fans, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny a call to get both sides of the fence.

Bertie is like the cat who got the cream and has a good dig at westerners (north and south), whereas Mr.Kenny claims that a second curse is to blame for the misfortune in Croker.

The lads then weigh-in on their chances of becoming Ireland's Next Top President, with the Dub claiming, "I'm always going for the treble".

Have a listen to the bickering in full here:

